Former Republican Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin reacted Thursday to vile abortion comments made by Democratic Alabama State Rep. John Rogers earlier this week, saying they are “proof that evil’s overtaken some human beings.”

“[It is] proof that evil’s overtaken some human beings. It’s shocking that these people would be elected to lead,” Palin exclusively told Breitbart News. “I really don’t want to live in a world like this; do others agree with me or am I just really out of touch with what passes as ‘leadership’ today?”

While debating a bill that would ban most abortions in the state of Alabama, Rogers stated, “Some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or you kill them later. You bring them in the world unwanted, unloved, you send them to the electric chair. So, you kill them now or you kill them later.”

In opposition to the bill, Rogers also said some children “will be retarded and half-deformed.”

“Some parents can’t handle a child with problems,” he said. “It could be retarded. It might have no arms and no legs.”

Palin, who has been an outspoken advocate for the special needs community, has a son with Down Syndrome.

Alabama State Rep. John Rogers (D) on abortion: “Some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or you kill them later. You bring them in the world unwanted, unloved, you send them to the electric chair. So, you kill them now or you kill them later” pic.twitter.com/dxPg6X759h — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 1, 2019

After his comments drew immense criticism from politicians and members of the media, including Donald Trump Jr., Rogers said in an interview with WVTM 13 that President Trump’s son is “proof that mothers ought to have the right to have an abortion” and claimed, “He is evidently retarded or crazy.”

"He's evidently retarded or crazy." Alabama lawmaker responds to @DonaldJTrumpJr's reaction to abortion commentshttps://t.co/EPvaOJ64rK pic.twitter.com/RqbQdNqZ2c — WVTM 13 (@WVTM13) May 2, 2019

In the same interview, Rogers also added, Trump Jr.’s “mother should have aborted him [before] he was born.”

Alabama lawmakers in the House voted, 74-3, to approve the legislation that would ban most abortions in the state after most Democrats walked out of the chamber, refusing to vote.

“The Human Life Protection Act, HB 314, would make abortion a Class A felony and attempted abortion a Class C felony. The only exceptions are in cases in which ‘abortion is necessary in order to prevent a serious health risk to the unborn child’s mother,'” Breitbart News’ Dr. Susan Berry stated.

Berry added, “The measure would make performing an abortion punishable by a minimum of ten years for an abortionist.”