Joe Biden Gains 23 Endorsements from Florida Legislature

Twenty-three Democrat legislators endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday in a political power move that rang loud and clear.

“It’s a diverse list of supporters that without question shows his support here,” Broward County Rep. Joe Geller, who led the endorsements, told Politico. “Not only do I think he can win, but I think he can unite the factions of the Democratic Party.”

Geller has reportedly been preparing the move weeks in advance of Biden’s 2020 campaign announcement. Already, the Obama vice president has rocketed to the top of a long list of would-be challengers to President Donald Trump, leading even the popular Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the polls — by dozens of points.

Biden is already confronting obstacles in the first week of his presidential run: dogged claims of inappropriate conduct toward women, a dismissive attitude toward China, and an inconsistent record of support for Democrat sticking points. Even so, he is a clear leader in the race to nomination at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Trump, however, remains unconcerned — even welcoming — of the front-runner. “I’d be very happy if it were Biden,” he told Fox News on Thursday. “I just don’t think he’d be a very good candidate.”