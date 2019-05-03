Mayor Pete Buttigieg celebrated his TIME Magazine cover on Thursday, telling supporters in Minnesota that it was a sign of hope for America’s future.

“Tomorrow morning, if you feel like it, you can go to the newsstand and you can grab a copy of TIME Magazine,” he said as the audience cheered. “And you can see the headline, ‘First Family’ and you’re going to see a picture of a man and his husband sitting side by side.”

11 years ago, when I came out, I didn’t think there was a place for me in this world.

10 months ago we said “I do.”

1 month ago we said “let’s do this.”

Today: pic.twitter.com/7642YUw40n — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chas10Buttigieg) May 2, 2019

Buttigieg tied in the news of the magazine cover with a feeling of “hope” he had for America’s future.

“Running for office is an act of hope. Sending money to somebody running for office is an act of hope. Staying on your feet in a crowded venue and listening to somebody running for office is an act of hope,” he said.

The TIME cover was proof that change was still possible, Buttigieg said, reminding voters that just five years ago, his marriage to his husband Chasten was illegal in Indiana and that when he first joined the military, he could not be openly gay.

“Does that make you feel hopeful?” he asked as the audience cheered. “So can I count on your help?”

“Then I can’t lose!” he concluded.