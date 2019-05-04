‘Alive from New York’ Displays 4D Baby Ultrasound in Times Square

Abortion survivors joined with pro-life advocates for a special event in Times Square Saturday afternoon, where Christian ministry Focus on the Family broadcast a 4D ultrasound image of an unborn baby.

Several abortion survivors described their accounts to the crowd ahead of the 4D ultrasound demonstration. A crowd was gathered for the event that Focus on the Family planned in just under two weeks.

Pro-life advocates took turns on the stage praying and proclaiming the sanctity of human life.

Alveda King spoke of having an ultrasound in the 1970s after having a live birth, two abortions, and a miscarriage. “I saw a little baby, a beating heart, a live baby, and I said my God, my uncle is right, injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” said the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “A woman has the right to choose what she does with her body, but the baby is not her body,” King continued. “Where’s the lawyer for the baby?”

“How can the dream survive if we murder the children,” said King. She spoke in support of women’s health, adding, “There has to be a way to serve all of humanity without killing humanity.”

Family Institute of Connecticut Communications Christina Bennett told the story of a janitor who approached her mother in an abortion clinic and encouraged her before her mother chose to keep her baby against the urging of the abortion doctor. The child her mother was carrying was heself and she proclaimed how grateful she is to be alive.

March for Life President Jeanne Mancini joined in hosting the event. She commended the crowd and stressed the importance of their witness and presence there.

Marjorie Dannenfelser of the Susan B. Anthony List recalled her past pro-choice stance on abortion and the impact of looking at an ultrasound, asking herself what is that when looking at a pre-born baby. She said aborted black babies outnumber those born alive in New York City and one third of hispanic babies are aborted in the city.

One of the hosts said he had been told it was one of the largest pro-life events in New York history. He told the crowd they were a “voice for the voiceless” and how thankful they are for all of those in attendance. He added that they planned the event in 12 weeks.

Pastor Carter Conlon prayed over the event. Pastor Peter Byrne of the Archdiocese of New York thanked Focus on the Family before Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan addressed the event through a video message.

Dolan thanked those gathered and pointed to an “unprecedented attack against human rights of the pre-born infant” in New York. He spoke to those experiencing an unplanned pregnancy, terminal diagnosis, or grieving an abortion, “you’re not alone.” He added that “in this season of Easter we know that new life has been given, life everlasting.”

“Life is never a threat or a burden, always a profound gift to be loved, cherished, and respected,” said Dolan.

Christian recording artist Francesca Battistelli performed a number of songs live on stage at the opening of the event.

Clips of the movie Unplanned were played during parts of the live online broadcast. Lead actress in the movie Ashley Bratcher learned she was almost aborted herself. Her mom revealed the story after Ashley told her mom she took the Unplanned role.

Hosts of the event interviewed attendees who expressed the importance to them of being there.

A live stream was provided by Focus on the Family.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook