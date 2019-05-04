Christian ministry Focus on the Family is erecting massive screens in Times Square Saturday afternoon to broadcast 4D ultrasound images of an unborn baby.

The “Alive from New York” event is being undertaken to “enable people in Times Square to #SeeLifeClearly and to consider the undeniable scientific evidence that a baby in the womb is fully human, fully alive and fully worthy of protection,” the organization explained.

On May 4, 2019, 4D ultrasound footage will enable people in Times Square to #SeeLifeClearly and to consider the undeniable scientific evidence that a baby in the womb is fully human, fully alive and fully worthy of protection. #AlivefromNewYork https://t.co/mzG9A816QQ — Focus on the Family (@FocusFamily) April 22, 2019

“The sanctity of life is currently under siege across the country, with elected leaders pushing for unrestricted abortion up to the moment of birth,” Focus on the Family said in a statement. “Some politicians have even suggested that infanticide is a viable option for babies who survive the procedure. These developments grieve God’s heart, and they grieve the heart of every American who affirms the value and dignity of human life.”

