Donald Trump Blames ‘Political Correctness’ for Kentucky Derby DQ Ruling

Luis Saez riding Maximum Security, second from right, goes around turn four with Flavien Prat riding Country House, left, Tyler Gaffalione riding War of Will and John Velazquez riding Code of Honor, right, during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 4, 2019, …
AP Photo/John Minchillo
CHARLIE SPIERING

President Donald Trump weighed in on the controversial disqualification of Maximum Security at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, despite the horse leading all the way to initially snare victory.

“The Kentucky Derby decision was not a good one,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “It was a rough and tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually, a beautiful thing to watch.”

The stewards ruled that Maximum Security interfered with other horses in the final turn, disqualifying the horse, making the second place Country House the winner on a decision, the first time it occurred in the history of the Derby.

“Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur,” Trump wrote. “The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby – not even close!”

