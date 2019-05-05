Donald Trump Blames ‘Political Correctness’ for Kentucky Derby DQ Ruling

President Donald Trump weighed in on the controversial disqualification of Maximum Security at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, despite the horse leading all the way to initially snare victory.

“The Kentucky Derby decision was not a good one,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “It was a rough and tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually, a beautiful thing to watch.”

The stewards ruled that Maximum Security interfered with other horses in the final turn, disqualifying the horse, making the second place Country House the winner on a decision, the first time it occurred in the history of the Derby.

An explanation of the historic inquiry ruling that disqualified Maximum Security, making Country House the @KentuckyDerby winner. pic.twitter.com/YZqqn4ucbJ — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 4, 2019

“Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur,” Trump wrote. “The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby – not even close!”