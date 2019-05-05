President Donald Trump expressed surprise Saturday after actor James Woods was suspended from Twitter.

“How can it be possible that James Woods (and many others), a strong but responsible Conservative Voice, is banned from Twitter?” President Trump wrote.

Woods was banned after he shared the quote “‘If you try to kill the King, you best not miss’” with the hashtag “#HangThemAll.”

Of course Twitter doesn’t inform his followers. @RealJamesWoods has received the following email: pic.twitter.com/2nnnVBVktQ — Sara Miller (@Millerita) April 20, 2019

Trump attacked Twitter and other social media accounts for teaming up with the Democrat party to censor conservatives.

“Social Media & Fake News Media, together with their partner, the Democrat Party, have no idea the problems they are causing for themselves,” he wrote. “VERY UNFAIR!”

It is still unclear why Woods was booted from the social media platform, when, or if his ban will be lifted. It has now been more that two weeks since the two-time Oscar nominee has tweeted. Woods, of course, was quoting Ralph Waldo Emerson and was apparently reacting to fallout from the Mueller report.