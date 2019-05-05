Ticket sellers for Bill and Hillary Clinton’s speaking tour have been having a hard time even giving tickets away for the couple’s events, according to reports.

As the Clintons were set to appear at Seattle’s WaMu Theater on Friday, for instance, ticket prices plunged with the top seats slashed over 50 percent from suggested pricing.

Premium seats that were initially sold for $1,785 apiece were slashed to $829, a steep 54 percent off the suggested pricing, according to the New York Post.

Prices were slashed even more in other seating tiers, and sellers even began to concoct deals through Groupon to try and unload tickets to the Clintons’ event.

Tickets were originally priced between $55.50 and $519, but in some cases, prices were dropped by secondary sellers all the way down to $10 and $20 to fill seats.

The former first couple kicked off their speaking tour in Las Vegas in November of 2018.

The events were described as “joint on-stage conversations with the two leaders sharing stories and inspiring anecdotes that shaped their historic careers in public service, while also discussing issues of the day and looking toward the future.”

The tour was set to appear in cities such as Las Vegas; Sugar Land, Texas; New York City; Detroit; Philadelphia; Wallingford, Connecticut; Washington, D.C.; Boston; Seattle; and Los Angeles. Plans to visit some Canadian cities were included as well.

But in no case did the events sell out, and in some cities, large numbers of tickets remained unsold. Prices for the Los Angeles stop, for instance, plummeted to as low as six dollars a seat and still the event was not a sellout.

