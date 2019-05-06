Cory Booker Pushes Licensing Requirement for Would-Be Gun Buyers

Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) is pushing a licensing requirement for all would-be gun buyers.

The New York Times reports that Booker’s plan means “a person seeking to buy a gun would need to apply for a license in much the same way one applies for a passport.” This means the person seeking a license to buy a gun would have to submit a photograph and fingerprints and would be required to have a face-to-face interview with licensing authorities.

The license applicants would also “undergo a federal background check.”

Booker is also pushing an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, and a ban on bump stocks, which are already illegal to own. He is advocating for limits on the number of firearms a person may buy at once and wants to add the no-fly list to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System’s prohibited buyer’s list, among other restrictions.

In total, Booker is pushing 14 gun controls.

Other Democrat presidential hopefuls, including Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), are pushing a mandatory “assault weapons” buyback with jail time for those who refuse to comply. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) suggests it is “fine” to go hunting, but more gun control is needed on the federal level for activities beyond that.

Socialist presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is championing New Zealand-style gun control in the U.S.

