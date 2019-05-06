Cory Booker Pushes TSA PreCheck-Style Interview for Gun Purchasers

Democrat presidential hopeful Cory Booker (D-NJ) is pushing a TSA PreCheck-style interview for individuals who wish to buy a firearm.

Booker described his proposal during a May 6 appearance on CNN.

He was asked whether the individual tasked with conducting the interviews would be “the ultimate decider on whether an American can buy a gun?” The hosts also asked if Americans who failed the test “would get a second shot” at passing one so they could acquire a firearm?

Booker responded, “Let’s not exaggerate what this is. It’s actually really simple. We do it for passports, we do it for TSA PreCheck. We make sure that the documentation people are putting [forward] aligns with the truth.”

He continued, “This is just basically licensing. We do this for people who are driving cars.”

Booker said, “Connecticut did this and they dropped the gun violence in their state by over 40 percent.”

On May 6, 2019, the New Haven Register reported that the number of shootings in New Haven, Connecticut, is more than double what it was at this same time last year. Moreover, shootings in 2019 at this point have surpassed the number of shootings witnessed by this time in 2017.

