Democrats Announce Plan to Hold William Barr in Contempt

The Democrat-controlled House Judiciary Committee announced Monday a plan to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt for handing over special counsel Robert Mueller’s unredacted report and its underlying evidence.

The committee announced it will consider a contempt citation against Barr on Wednesday; a majority vote for the resolution by the committee would send the measure to the House for consideration later in May.

Nadler launched its own investigation into potential allegations that President Donald Trump obstructed charges based on “public corruption and other abuses of power” by Trump.

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins (R-GA) slammed Democrats’ cynical move to subpoena the unredacted Mueller, contending that complying with the subpoena would break the law.

“Democrats have launched a proxy war smearing the attorney general when their anger actually lies with the president and the special counsel, who found neither conspiracy nor obstruction,” Collins said in a statement Monday.

The Democrats’ citation reads:

Congress is therefore the only body able to hold the president to account for improper conduct in our tripartite system, and urgently requires the subpoenaed material to determine whether and how to proceed with its constitutional duty to provide checks and balances on the president and executive branch. Otherwise, the president remains insulated from legal consequences and sits above the law.

Barr skipped a House Democrat hearing last week after the attorney general objected to allowing committee lawyers to question Barr. The Democrats also want to enter a closed hearing where they could discuss redacted information in Mueller’s report.

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) called Barr “chicken” for not showing up the House hearing last week and even brought a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) to the hearing.

“Chicken Barr should have shown up today and answered questions,” Cohen said.