Donald Trump Pardons Army Lieutenant Michael Behenna

President Donald Trump pardoned Army Lieutenant Michael Behenna, who was prosecuted and convicted of killing prisoner Ali Mansur Mohamed during his deployment in Iraq.

Behenna was convicted in 2009 of the unpremeditated murder of Mohamed, despite his claim that he acted in self-defense after Mohamed reached for his gun. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison but was released early on parole.

Trump’s pardon came just days after Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter sent a letter to Trump requesting a pardon for Behenna.

“Mr. Behenna’s case has attracted broad support from the military, Oklahoma elected officials, and the public,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement to reporters, noting that 37 military generals and admirals and a former Inspector General of the Department of Defense signed a brief in support of Mr. Behenna’s claim.