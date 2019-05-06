Former FBI Linguist Haji Raghe Arrested in Terrorism Investigation

A 66-year-old former linguist for the FBI was arrested Saturday on allegations of misidentifying his own voice from a recording in a terror investigation.

Abdirizak Jaji Raghe Wehelie, also known as Haji Raghe, worked as a federal contractor providing his services as a linguist to the FBI. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Virginia, announced Monday Wehelie’s arrest on charges of making multiple false statements to government officials and obstruction of a federal investigation.

Court documents state that Wehelie was “translating communications captured by court-authorized surveillance of a suspect (Person A) in a terrorism investigation,” according to the USAO release.

“Wehelie allegedly intentionally misidentified his own voice that was captured when Person A left a voicemail message on Wehelie’s mobile telephone,” the release continued. “When questioned by FBI investigators about this particular incident, Wehelie made several misleading and/or false statements.”

Wehelie was scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.

If convicted, Wehelie faces up to 25 years in prison.

