Not One Democrat Presidential Candidate Defended Israel During Rocket Attacks

Not one of the more than 20 candidates for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 2020 tweeted this past weekend about the nearly 700 rockets that Palestinian terrorists in Gaza launched against Israel over two days.

A ceasefire between Hamas, the Palestinian terror organization that controls the Gaza Strip, and Israel went into effect Monday morning.

But in the nearly two days since the Palestinian attacks started, killing four Israelis, not one Democrat saw fit to comment on social media about the subject — and there are scant signs any commented elsewhere.

President Donald Trump and his administration pledged their full support for Israel’s strikes in self-defense. Trump tweeted:

Once again, Israel faces a barrage of deadly rocket attacks by terrorist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad. We support Israel 100% in its defense of its citizens…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2019

….To the Gazan people — these terrorist acts against Israel will bring you nothing but more misery. END the violence and work towards peace – it can happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2019

The silence of the Democrats was first flagged by retired New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind, who has been a fierce critic of his party’s anti-Israel drift in recent years. He tweeted:

After more than FIVE HUNDRED rockets were fired by Hamas terrorists at Israel, KILLING 4, not a single Democratic candidate for president has issued a statement or said a word on it. Shame on @thedemocrats! The whole lot of them! pic.twitter.com/Rn9r1k0AM3 — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 5, 2019

Breitbart News reviewed the Twitter feeds of every Democratic presidential candidate and found no comments about the situation in Gaza and Israel.

However, more than half a dozen did tweet Ramadan wishes at the start of the annual Muslim holy month.

