Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Husband Visit with Jimmy Carter

Mayor Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten met with former President Jimmy Carter on Sunday.

The South Bend mayor attended Carter’s Sunday school class in South Georgia and stood and read the bible to Carter’s students at Maranatha Baptist Church.

“I was humbled to meet with President Carter in Plains, Georgia today,” Buttigieg wrote on Twitter after the visit. “He is a true public servant and America is blessed for his continuing leadership.”

— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) May 5, 2019

Later Buttigieg and his husband Chasten had lunch with Carter and his wife Rosalyn.

According to the campaign, the group “enjoyed a conversation about topics ranging from faith to the rigors of the campaign trail.”

Buttigieg continues to meet with prominent Democrats as he enjoys favorable media coverage of his 2020 campaign. Buttigieg met failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton last week and last Fall, he met with former President Barack Obama.