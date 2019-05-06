Nolte: Poll Shows Democrats Lost 2020 Enthusiasm Edge

While a full 75 percent of Republicans have a “high interest” in the 2020 presidential election, only 73 percent of Democrats say the same in the latest polling from NBC/Wall Street Journal.

Not only do Republicans enjoy a slim lead in this poll, but back in 2018, when Democrats won back the House (and lost ground in the Senate), the jackass party had a double-digit lead over the GOP on enthusiasm.

This poll skews a bit Democrat because it surveyed more random adults (900) than registered voters (765). It is just a fact that polls that don’t take the time to screen for registered or likely voters benefit Democrats.

Nevertheless, Trump’s approval rating jumped three points to a healthy 46 percent among registered voters, while 51 percent support his handling of the economy.

This lack of overall waning of enthusiasm probably has something to do with that and four other areas:

Russia Collusion Hoax Debunked: Democrats were very much counting on Special Counsel Robert Mueller to end the Trump Nightmare for them. The Mueller Report’s exoneration of Trump was the biggest bummer since Trump won the election. Sure, the corrupt media and a handful of Democrats are still making a lot of noise, but it’s over and everyone knows it’s over. Old White Guys: The Identity Politics Party is led by a couple of hundred-year-old white guys, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (VT-I), who are running away with the primary. Joe Biden: Handsy Uncle Joe leads the Democrat primary right now by a fairly wide margin but that doesn’t mean Democrats are excited about him. He’s old, he’s white, he’s not terribly bright, he’s not a radical leftist, and he represents the past. Sure, the party longs for a return to the Obama-Biden era, but really only the Obama part. The Economy is Booming: The so-called experts assured and reassured Democrats that Trump colluded with Russia and that the economy was headed into recession. Neither of those proved to be true. In fact, the Mueller Report’s debunking of the Russia Collusion Hoax probably helped the economy because it removed the instability of Trump’s possible impeachment. Investors hate instability more than anything else.

All of these factors have dampened Democrat enthusiasm. In general, this is a political party desperate for someone sexy to emerge from the Democrat field. Unfortunately for them, Elizabeth Warren is now a national joke thanks to all the lying she did about her non-existent Indian heritage. Fake Hispanic O’Rourke was always a fabricated media phenomenon. Mean Little Mayor Pete Buttigieg is too short and bland. Kamala Harris is flaming out because all she does is smile a like a goof while showing off her marginal intelligence. As far as Bernie, he’s too old, too weird, and a socialist. He can’t beat Trump.

That leaves only Creepy Joe Biden: Serial Young Girl-Toucher.

Meanwhile, Republicans are excited about their guy, and why not? He has a real record of accomplishment to run on. The answer to the question of whether or not we are better off than we were four years ago benefits Trump and only Trump.

We have a long way to go to the next election, and maybe sore loser Stacy Abrams can put some wind in the Democrat sails, can prove to the electorate she is a Trump Killer — that would get them excited.

Unless that happens, though, Democrats are going to have to find a way to get excited about Biden, who is basically the Walter Mondale of 1984 transported to 2020 — an unexceptional former vice president up against an incumbent president and disrupter who brought the American economy back to life — who returned America to a long-overdue era of peace and prosperity.

