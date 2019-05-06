PA Democrat Rep. Brian Sims Offers Planned Parenthood Donation for Identities of Pro-Life Teens

Pennsylvania Democrat Rep. Brian Sims posted a video to Facebook in which he is seen attempting to get the names and addresses of pro-life teens peacefully protesting at a Planned Parenthood facility.

Sims, the first openly gay Pennsylvania lawmaker, posted the video of himself on Facebook on April 18 as he asked for help identifying the pro-life teens in exchange for his $100 donation to Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania:

I’m here at Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania, in Center City, Philadelphia and of course there’s a group of “Christians” out here shaming the girls and families coming here for medical treatment! So let’s make the most of it! I’ll donate $100 to Planned Parenthood if anyone who knows who these awful people are. Who’ll join me in that $100? — feeling furious at Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania.

In the video, Sims is heard saying:

What we’ve got here is a bunch of protesters – a bunch of pseudo-Christian protesters – who have been out here shaming young girls for being here. I’ve got $100 for anybody who’ll identify any of these three. So, look, a bunch of white people standing in front of a Planned Parenthood shaming people. There’s nothing Christian about what you’re doing … nothing Christian, loving, or godly about what you’re doing. I’ve got $100 for anybody who’ll identify them.

In support of 2020 Democrat hopeful Pete Buttigieg, Sims tweeted about a week earlier: “No matter who you are, no matter where you live, no matter how you love or who you love, smart, honest, compassionate people in office is something we all deserve!”

No matter who you are, no matter where you live, no matter how you love or who you love, smart, honest, compassionate people in office is something we all deserve! #MayorPete @PeteButtigieg @VictoryFund pic.twitter.com/Awntulir4R — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) April 7, 2019

Sims posted another video of himself last week as he harassed and berated a woman he called an “old white lady” as she prayed the rosary outside Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania.