At Least Two Injured, Suspect in Custody in Colorado School Shooting

At least two persons were injured and a suspect is in custody following a school shooting in Douglas County, Colorado.

The site of the incident is STEM School in Highlands Ranch. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was called there around 2 p.m.

#stemshooting, at 1:53 pm responded to STEM school off Ridgeline Blvd in HR on call of shots fired in school, first update, 2 injured, deputies in process of identifying and locating shooter(s). Still active and unstable scene. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 7, 2019

NBC News reports at least two injuries, but no other details were immediately available.

ABC News reports that another suspect was being engaged by law enforcement.

