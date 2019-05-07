At Least Two Injured, Suspect in Custody in Colorado School Shooting

Christopher Furlong/Getty
AWR HAWKINS

At least two persons were injured and a suspect is in custody following a school shooting in Douglas County, Colorado.

The site of the incident is STEM School in Highlands Ranch. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was called there around 2 p.m.

NBC News reports at least two injuries, but no other details were immediately available.

ABC News reports that another suspect was being engaged by law enforcement.

