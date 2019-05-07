Democrat presidential hopeful Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is making clear his proposed “assault weapons” ban would explicitly prohibit current possession of commonly owned semiautomatic rifles.

On Monday Swalwell tweeted:

There are 15 million assault weapons in America. A ban on future sales does ZERO to protect us from the 15 million out there. Here’s my plan: BAN & BUY-BACK all of them OR restrict possession to a range/hunting club. I’m the only candidate calling for this. #EnoughIsEnough — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) May 6, 2019

Swalwell has been pushing his “assault weapons” ban since May 2018. The basics include banning future sales of the commonly owned semiautomatic rifles and mandating a government buyback of all such rifles already possessed by the American people. In November 2018, Swalwell suggested “nuking” gun owners who refused to comply with the ban, he then pivoted to a message of jail time for those who refuse to hand over their semiautomatic rifles.

During an April 14, 2019, appearance on CNN’s State of the Union, Swalwell presented a third option for those who possess semiautomatic rifles. He said, “But I also offer [gun owners] the alternative, which would be to keep them at a hunting club or a shooting range.”

