Former Vice President Joe Biden has Democrats ready to make America 2016 again, as he continues to rise in the estimation of Democrat voters.

The latest Morning Consult poll shows that Biden has experienced a ten point just in support since launching his campaign for president in April.

Nationally, Biden now leads second-place rival Sen. Bernie Sanders by 21 points with 40 percent support. Sanders has only 19 percent support.

Elizabeth Warren is in third place now with eight percent of the vote followed by Kamala Harris at seven percent, Pete Buttigieg at six percent.

Since Biden announced his campaign, Sen. Bernie Sanders lost five points and Mayor Pete Buttigieg lost three points.

Biden has a 76 percent approval rating from Democrat voters in the poll, while Elizabeth Warren has only a 56 percent rating and Kamala Harris only has a 50 percent rating. Mayor Pete Buttigieg only has a 39 percent favorability rating.

The Morning Consult poll is based on 15,770 interviews with national registered voters, collected from April 29 – May 5 2019.