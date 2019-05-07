Joe Biden: We Need to Deal with Second Amendment ‘Rationally’

During his Tuesday speech to Nevada Democrats, Joe Biden acknowledged that there is a Second Amendment but said we need to deal with it “rationally.”

Biden did not provide any clues of how to deal with it in his speech, but he highlighted the October 1, 2017, Las Vegas shooting and the December 14, 2012, Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Biden said, “The fact is, it’s hard to not think about October 1, that day. All the lives that were lost, all the families that were forever changed, all created by senseless gun violence.” He talked about moments you never forget and said, “I’ll never forget the meeting I had with the parents of the 20 school kids that were killed and the teachers that were killed up in Sandy Hook. And it goes on and on and on.”

He added, “And I just want to say to you … there’s a Second Amendment, but there’s a rational way to deal with the Second Amendment.”

Biden said, “I just want to let you know that we can do it rationally.”

He never defined what doing it “rationally” means, nor did he discuss the fact that the Las Vegas shooter passed a background check for guns he used, while the Sandy Hook attacker stole his. Rather, Biden mentioned being “rational” and moved on.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.