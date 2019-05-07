Vice President Joe Biden proposed Tuesday that the United States of America send more foreign aid to Central American countries to stop the flood of illegal immigrants and migrants at the Southern border.

Biden criticized Trump for “demonizing people,” particularly Mexican and Central American immigrant, during a campaign rally in Nevada.

“You know, we can solve the problem at the border and it starts not at the border, we can do it by making the countries and helping the countries where they’re fleeing from better so that they don’t want to leave it in the first place,” he said.

Biden touted his efforts to create a bipartisan program to provide significant economic aid to Central America.

“It was working, the president has just now cut all that money,” he said. “And it was bipartisan, overwhelmingly passed by Democrats and Republicans.”

Biden said it was essential to the character of the country to make sure that Trump was not re-elected in 2020.

He criticized Trump for “deporting DREAMers just a few days before their high school graduation” and separating children from their parents at the border.

“It isn’t who we are, we’re better than that,” Biden said. “We can protect and we must protect our border but we can do it humanely, it’s the way that we’ve done in past years.”

Later in his speech, one heckler interrupted him, demanding a president who would stop deporting veterans.

“Anybody who has fought for the United States of America should never be in a place where they could be deported,” Biden replied.