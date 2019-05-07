Louisville Police: Father Killed Infant Son After Losing Video Game

According to authorities, Anthony Trice, 26, killed his infant son with a blow to the head after losing at a video game.

Trice was watching his son on Friday at their West Jefferson Street home in Louisville, Kentucky. According to the arrest citation, he began throwing his controller when he started to lose at the unspecified video game he was playing at the time.

The alleged killer then struck his infant son in the head with a closed fist, severely injuring him. Then he carried him into the kitchen to get him a bottle and dropped him onto the floor. Realizing the child was “in distress,” Trice then called 911. The baby was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital but died on Sunday evening despite the best efforts of medical personnel.

Trice was initially charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child and held in Louisville Metro Corrections Department while awaiting his hearing. The charge has since been upgraded to murder and his bond raised to $1 million. He will be arraigned on Monday in Jefferson District Court.

The child’s grandmother has started a GoFundMe page to help pay funeral costs after the shocking loss. “My grand baby was severely beaten by his father and the baby De’Anthony Trice lost his life on May 5, 2019,” she wrote. “None of us saw this coming and [we] need help to [bury] my grandson.”