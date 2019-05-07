Watch Live: President Donald Trump Speaks at First Lady’s ‘Be Best’ Celebration

President Donald Trump is joining First Lady Melania Trump for a celebration commemorating her Be Best initiative for the well being of children.

The vice president is also attending the event, as well as other Trump administration officials and White House staff.

Mrs. Trump launched her Be Best policy platform one year ago in May 2018. Her initiative focuses on the overall well-being of children as well as the role of adults in pursuit of that aim.

The event is slated to begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern.