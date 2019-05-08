President Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released about 7,400 border crossers and illegal aliens into the interior of the United States over the last six days, federal data confirms.

The latest catch and release totals obtained by Breitbart News reveal that, between April 29 and May 5, DHS released about 7,400 border crossers and illegal aliens into the interior of the U.S. — or about 1,200 a day — with only the promise that they will return in months, or years, for their immigration hearings.

The catch and release process often entails federal immigration officials busing border crossers into nearby border cities and dropping them off with the hope that they show up for their immigration and asylum hearings. The overwhelming majority of border crossers and illegal aliens are never deported from the country once they are released into the U.S.

Today, there are anywhere between 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living across the country — the majority of which are concentrated in states like California, New York, Florida, Texas, and Illinois.

Over the last six days, about 7,400 border crossers and illegal aliens were released into various cities in the country. This includes 13,000 being dropped off in the Phoenix, Arizona, area; 3,500 dropped off in El Paso, Texas; 2,150 dropped off in San Antonio, Texas; and 450 dropped off in San Diego, California, all in less than a week.

Since December 21, 2018, the Trump administration has released 168,600 border crossers and illegal aliens into the interior of the U.S. — the majority have been dropped off in San Antonio, where 67,300 have been released, and El Paso, where 56,500 have been released.

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has exclusively detailed at Breitbart News three executive actions that Trump administration and DHS officials could take to immediately end catch and release — including creating additional detention space where immigration court hearings can be quickly heard. Kobach has also warned that wage hikes for America’s blue-collar and working class will not continue if illegal immigration levels keep soaring.

At DHS’s current rate, more than 40,000 border crossers and illegal aliens are released into the interior of the U.S. every month and more than 10,000 are being released every week.

By the end of the year, DHS will have released more than 480,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities should catch and release continue — in addition to the projected half a million illegal aliens who will successfully cross the U.S.-Mexico border this year, undetected by federal officials.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.