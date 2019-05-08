President Donald Trump accused former Vice President Joe Biden and other Democrats of weakening a potential trade deal with China on Wednesday.

“The reason for the China pullback and attempted renegotiation of the Trade Deal is the sincere HOPE that they will be able to ‘negotiate’ with Joe Biden or one of the very weak Democrats,” Trump wrote on Twitter, reminding the country that China continued to enjoy a $500 billion a year trade deficit.

Biden recently dismissed the threat from China in a campaign speech.

“China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man,” Biden said and added, “I mean, you know, they’re not bad folks, folks. But guess what, they’re not competition for us.”

Trump said that Democrats winning in 2020 was “not going to happen” and confirmed that the China Vice Premier was still traveling to the United States this week to negotiate on trade.

“We’ll see, but I am very happy with over $100 Billion a year in Tariffs filling U.S. coffers,” Trump wrote. “Great for U.S., not good for China!”

Trump threatened to raise tariffs on China after they backtracked on significant portions of the proposed deal.