President Donald Trump took shots at the establishment media on Wednesday, joking that he might stay in office longer than two terms.

Trump told supporters he planned to get re-elected and to stay in office for six more years.

“If we want to drive them crazy, I’ll say in ten years, they’ll go crazy,” imitating “fake” news anchors wringing their hands and describing him as a “despot.”

“Watch, there’ll be headlines tomorrow: ‘Donald Trump wants to break Constitutionality,’” Trump said.

The 22nd Amendment ratified in 1951 limits a president to two terms in office.

Trump said that once he left office, the media would lose their audience.

“They are a bunch of fakers, there’s no question about it, but you know in six years they’re all going to be out of business, folks,” he said.