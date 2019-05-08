Donald Trump: ‘What the Hell Happened to Beto?’

President Donald Trump ridiculed potential Democrat candidates for president, as he sized up the state of the 2020 presidential race.

“Beto! Boy is he falling like a rock, what the hell happened to Beto?” Trump asked, referring to former Congressman Beto O’Rourke.

A recent Morning Consult poll found that O’Rourke is in sixth place among voters nationally.

He recalled Beto’s attempt to launch a counter-rally in February when Trump was in El Paso for a presidential campaign rally, but Beto failed to match his crowd size.

Trump also noted that Mayor Pete Buttigieg was in the race, suggesting that he was not ready to be president.

“They say ‘Boot-Edge-Edge,’ Trump said. ‘Boot-edge-edge’ they say ‘edge-edge.’ He’s got a great chance, doesn’t he? He’ll be great, representing us against President Xi of China, that’ll be great, I want to be in that room, I want to watch that one!”

He mocked “sleepy” Joe Biden for saying that world leaders asked him to run for president against Trump.

“Of course they do,” he said, referring to the world leaders. “So they could continue to rip off the United States. Of course they do.”

Then he referred to “Crazy Bernie” Sanders.

“You got some real beauties … you have a choice between Sleepy Joe, and Crazy Bernie,” he said. “I’ll take any of them, let’s just pick somebody please and start this thing.”