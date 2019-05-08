Doug Collins: Democrats Afraid Barr Could Find ‘Explosive’ FISA Abuse

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins (R-GA) said Wednesday that Democrats want to neutralize Attorney General William Barr because they fear what he might discover regarding FISA abuses at the Justice Department.

As the House Judiciary Committee considers a report to hold Barr in contempt of Congress for refusing to hand over special counsel Robert Mueller’s report and underlying evidence, Collins said that Democrats have moved to “neutralize” Barr because of what he might find with his investigation into FISA abuse at the Justice Department and FBI.

Collins said that Democrats remain “angry” that Mueller and Barr did not find that Trump colluded with Russia and did not find evidence to confirm obstruction of justice.

Rep. Collins said:

Democrats are afraid of what the attorney general will find when he completes his ongoing review of FISA abuse at the Justice Department, including how the Russia investigation began. Multiple news reports have suggested those conclusions could be explosive, could end careers, and could even lead to criminal prosecution. Rather than face that, Democrats have resolved to neutralize Bill Barr by attacking him, the office, and his career.

Dems are afraid of what the AG will find regarding FISA abuses at DOJ, including how the Russia investigation began. Reports suggest those conclusions could be explosive and lead to criminal prosecution. Desperate, Dems have resolved to neutralize Barr by attacking his integrity. pic.twitter.com/Ku7bKfaUBY — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) May 8, 2019

Barr announced in April that he “reviewing the conduct” of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) counterintelligence into the 2016 Trump campaign under the Obama administration.

In October 2016, the FBI obtained a surveillance warrant on former Trump campaign official adviser Carter Page, relying heavily on the so-called “pee-dossier” which was later found to be opposition research funded by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

“I am reviewing the conduct of the investigation and trying to get my arms around all the aspects of the counterintelligence investigation that was conducted during the summer of 2016,” Barr said in April.

“What a cynical, mean-spirited, counterproductive, irresponsible step it is,” Collins added.

“The Democrats have no plans, no purpose, no legislative agenda beyond attacking this administration,” the Georgia Republican added.