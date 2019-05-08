House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is criticizing a move by Senate Intelligence Committee chairman Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) to issue a subpoena of President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump, Jr.

McCarthy says that Burr’s move serves no purpose other than continuing “endless investigations” and that it is time for all of Congress–especially Republicans–to “move on”:

.@DonaldJTrumpJr has already spent dozens of hours testifying in front of Congressional committees. Endless investigations—by either party—won't change the fact that there was NO collusion. It's time to move on. It’s time to focus on ISSUES, not investigations. https://t.co/fbFH5uMLUz — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) May 8, 2019

McCarthy’s criticism of Burr comes as Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) also ripped the Senate GOP move to subpoena Trump, Jr., and more Republicans are expected to pile on Burr’s rogue move–which is in direct contravention of orders that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave on Tuesday that the case of the Russia investigation is closed.

McConnell has not yet commented on the matter, and his office has not replied to requests for comment from Breitbart News. Burr’s office has also not replied to requests for comment from Breitbart News as to why he issued this subpoena despite McConnell’s orders that the case was closed. McConnell is the ex officio chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Burr’s chairmanship is entirely because McConnell gives him the power to be there–something McConnell could end if he wanted to do so at any moment.

There are already calls from people close to McConnell and the White House to remove Burr at once, but McConnell and Burr have not replied to requests for comment on those fronts. Now that senior Republicans like Paul and McCarthy are out ripping the Senate Intelligence Committee for this move, though, more pressure is expected to build on the Senate to act and swiftly do something to handle Burr’s decision to violate McConnell’s order.