Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told a House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday that the Barack Obama administration ran an “intel operation” against the Donald Trump campaign.

Rep. Gaetz said Democrats continue to go through the “five stages of grief,” including denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance as the Judiciary Democrats move to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt for refusing to hand over the unredacted Robert Mueller report confirming that there was no collusion between the Russian government and the Donald Trump campaign.

Barr also concluded that there was insufficient evidence to find that Donald Trump obstructed justice by firing former FBI director James Comey.

As the Mueller report cleared Trump and his campaign of any wrongdoing, Gaetz said the Obama administration ran an “intel operation” on Trump’s campaign.

“The Obama Administration ran an intel operation against the Trump campaign. Peter Strzok opened it up, the dossier kept it going, and now the Democrats need to get over it,” Rep. Gaetz said.

In October 2016, the FBI obtained a surveillance warrant on former Trump campaign official adviser Carter Page, relying heavily on the so-called “pee-dossier” which was later found to be opposition research funded by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Barr said in April that he will investigate the FBI’s reported surveillance of the Trump campaign.

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins (R-GA) said that Barr’s investigation could lead to “explosive” findings which could lead to criminal prosecutions. Collins said