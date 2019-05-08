A second alleged Colorado school shooter, identified as a juvenile, is reported to be a female “transitioning” to male.

The Denver Channel reported:

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said the suspects – a juvenile and an adult – were believed to be students at the school. Spurlock said there were no other suspects in the case, but authorities were still investigating at the scene. … Multiple sources close to the investigation told Denver7 late Tuesday night that the second suspect, who is a minor, is a transgender male who was in the midst of transitioning from female to male. The sources said that the motive of the alleged shooters went beyond bullying and involved revenge and anger towards others at the school and that at least one of the suspects was involved in legal and illegal drug use and had been in therapy.

The other alleged shooter was identified as Devon Erickson, 18.

Heavy reported:

The second suspect was not named, but the sheriff said in a May 8 press conference that suspect two is a “juvenile female.” Erickson will appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on May 8. It’s not clear when the juvenile will appear in court. “We originally thought the juvenile was a male by appearance,” the sheriff said. “I did the press release very early on before the detectives were able to get medical… were able to speak to her.”

The minor is one of two alleged shooters identified by authorities as having been accused of the attack Tuesday at the STEM School.

#stemshooting Sheriff says suspects 1 adult male, 1 juv male in custody. No other suspects. 8 students injured, several critical, area hospitals. No staff or officers injured. Working with DA to get search warrants for suspect car at school and suspects' homes. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 7, 2019

As Breitbart News reported, Erickson is reported to be a registered Democrat who praised Obama in social media posts.

In a Facebook post, Erickson reportedly expressed opposition to Christians:

You know what I hate? All these Christians who hate gays, yet in the bible, it says in Deuteronomy 17:12-13, if someone doesn’t do what their priest tells them to do, they are supposed to die. It has plenty of crazy stuff like that. But all they get out of it is “ewwwwww gays.”

#stemshooting to confirm any confusion, there were 8 students injured and sadly 1 student killed. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 8, 2019

The shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch left an 18-year-old male student dead and eight others injured, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.