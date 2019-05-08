Alleged Colorado school shooter Devon Erickson is reported to be a registered Democrat who praised Obama in social media posts.

Heavy reports that Erickson is a Democrat and “shared posts criticizing Donald Trump and praising Barack Obama.”

Erickson used a Facebook post to express opposition to Christians: “You know what I hate? All these Christians who hate gays, yet in the bible, it says in Deuteronomy 17:12-13, if someone doesn’t do what their priest tells them to do, they are supposed to die. It has plenty of crazy stuff like that. But all they get out of it is ‘ewwwwww gays.’”

Erickson’s Facebook also includes Occupy Democrats’ memes in support of Obama:

Police arrested Erickson and one another suspect in connection with the May 7, 2019, STEM School shooting. A handgun was used in the attack.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted:

#stemshooting 7 possibly 8 students have been injured. Two shooters in custody. SWAT still clearing school. Students being bused to Northridge Rec Center. Parents please have patience with reunification process. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 7, 2019

