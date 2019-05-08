Watch Live: House Committee Votes on Whether to Hold William Barr in Contempt

The House Judiciary Committee will vote Wednesday on a resolution to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for refusing to hand over special counsel Robert Mueller’s unredacted report and its underlying evidence.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) announced Monday that the committee will consider a contempt citation against Barr, which if passed by the committee, would send the measure to the House for consideration later in May.

Nadler launched its own investigation into potential allegations that President Donald Trump obstructed charges based on “public corruption and other abuses of power” by Trump.

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins (R-GA) slammed Democrats’ cynical move to subpoena the unredacted Mueller, contending that complying with the subpoena would break the law.

“Democrats have launched a proxy war smearing the attorney general when their anger actually lies with the president and the special counsel, who found neither conspiracy nor obstruction,” Collins said in a statement Monday.

The hearing is set to begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern.

Follow Breitbart News for coverage of this hearing.