Watch Live: President Donald Trump Holds MAGA Rally in Florida

President Donald Trump will hold a Make America Great Again rally in Florida on Wednesday, as he continues to campaign for re-election in 2020.
The rally is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. CDT (8:00 p.m. ET) at the Aaron Bessant Amphitheater in Panama City Beach, Florida.
Marine One comes in for landing at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater, site of Pres Trump's campaign rally this evening in FL. Accompanied by @SenRickScott and @marcorubio. pic.twitter.com/OXGjR4wrp3
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 8, 2019
