Watch Live: President Donald Trump Holds MAGA Rally in Florida

CHARLIE SPIERING

President Donald Trump will hold a Make America Great Again rally in Florida on Wednesday, as he continues to campaign for re-election in 2020.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. CDT (8:00 p.m. ET) at the Aaron Bessant Amphitheater in Panama City Beach, Florida.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.