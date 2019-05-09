CNN released a list of 2019 school shootings Wednesday that includes pellet gun incidents and nighttime drug deals gone bad.

The inclusion of such incidents–along with accidental discharges, possible drive-by shootings, etc.–allows them to claim 15 school shootings this year.

CNN reports, “Nineteen weeks into 2019, there have already been 15 school shootings in the US in which someone was hurt or killed.” They then list the 15 so-called “school shootings.”

One of the shootings was a “gun accidentally discharged” in a Grambling State dorm and another was an incident where a child was shot in the hand while on a school bus, but the person who fired the shot was never located and was not believed to be on the bus.

Another of the incidents occurred when “a 16-year-old student was shot at Atascocita High School while trying to buy marijuana from a 17-year-old student.” Click2Houston reports that this incident happened about 6:15 p.m. in a parking lot outside the school, yet CNN counts it as a “school shooting.”

A Memphis, Tennessee, student was treated for injuries after being shot with a pellet gun at school. WMC5 reported that the student would “be okay” and police could not determine how the pellet gun ended up in the school. CNN also counts this as a “school shooting.”

CNN also cites a situation where someone who was not a student was shot while confronting a burglar in a school parking lot. This is also counted as a “school shooting.”

