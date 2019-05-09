Donald Trump ‘Surprised’ Richard Burr Subpoenaed Donald Trump Jr.

President Donald Trump said Sen. Richard Burr’s decision to issue a subpoena to his son, Donald Trump Jr., surprised him.

“Well, I was very surprised,” Trump said. “I saw Richard Burr saying there was no collusion two or three weeks ago. He went outside and somebody asked him … but I was very surprised to see [this].”

Fellow Republicans criticized Burr, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, for issuing the rogue subpoena for Trump Jr.’s testimony.

Trump said that Trump Jr. already testified for 20 hours in front of Congress and that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators did not charge him.

“The Mueller report came out — that’s the Bible — the Mueller report came out, and they said he did nothing wrong,” he said.

Trump praised his son for volunteering for his presidential campaign despite having very little experience in politics.

“My son is a very good person, works very hard, and the last thing he needs is Washington, DC,” Trump said. “I’d rather not have him ever involved.”

Trump suggested it was ridiculous of Burr to demand more testimony from his son.

“Frankly, for my son, after being exonerated, to now get a subpoena to go again and speak again after close to 20 hours of telling everybody that would listen about a nothing meeting? Yeah, I’m surprised.”

When asked if he would fight the subpoena, Trump replied, “We’ll see what happens. I’m just very surprised. I really am.”