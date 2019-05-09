Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee who just issued a rogue subpoena of President Donald Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump, Jr., ducked and covered from the media amid the backlash against his attempt to haul Trump, Jr., before his committee.

Burr, who issued the subpoena in contravention of an edict from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that the Russia hoax is now “case closed,” ran away from reporters on Capitol Hill on Thursday when asked about the overwhelming GOP backlash against his move.

Burr on criticism from conservatives from Don Jr. subpoena; “maybe you didn’t hear me when I said I’m not going to talk to you guys right now.” — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) May 9, 2019

Burr refuses to comment to reporters about the flap over his panel’s subpoena to Don Jr. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 9, 2019

Burr declines to address criticism of his Don Jr. subpoena, telling reporters (literally as he walked by Sen. Paul criticizing the subpeona): "Maybe you didn't hear what I said, I'm not going to talk about it right now." — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) May 9, 2019

Burr’s decision to issue the subpoena has sparked fierce backlash on the right. As of now, not a single Republican has publicly defended him–but a growing number keep joining the ranks of those criticizing the move. Even GOP members of his own Senate Intelligence Committee have not publicly backed him. Breitbart News asked every single one of their offices if they support the subpoena and if they support Burr remaining chairman of the committee after this move, but not a single one would publicly back Burr on either front.

Those Senate GOP intel committee members who are not publicly backing Burr’s subpoena, or continued chairmanship, include: Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX), who is up for re-election in Texas in 2020; Tom Cotton (R-AR), Susan Collins (R-ME), Ben Sasse (R-NE), Roy Blunt (R-MO), Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Jim Risch (R-ID). These are all the offices of Republican members of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

In fact, Cornyn has now,in response to Burr’s rogue subpoena, publicly called on the Senate Intelligence Committee to cease its investigation at once–saying he will be speaking to Burr about it–and other key senators and members of the U.S. House including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy have also ripped the move.

The backlash against Burr in North Carolina is particularly brutal too. One of the first senators to criticize his move, and instead to side with Trump, Jr., on the matter, was Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC)–who serves alongside Burr from the same state as a fellow GOP senator.

In the wake of Tillis’s criticism, now Reps. Mark Meadows (R-NC)–the chairman of the powerful House Freedom Caucus–and Mark Walker (R-NC), chairman of the Republican Study Committee (RSC), are both out publicly condemning Burr’s decision.

Serving a subpoena to Don Trump Jr.—a private citizen who voluntarily testified before 3 Congressional committees for 25+ hours—is beyond inappropriate. He answered questions and was cleared in the Mueller report after a 2 year, unlimited investigation. It's over. Let it go. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) May 9, 2019

Dems are trying to tear down @realDonaldTrump's presidency by any means they can. @DonaldJTrumpJr has given 25+ hours of testimony and put up with enough crap. Can executive privilege extend to children? Maybe it should! GOP Sens shouldn’t aide this witch hunt on our President — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) May 9, 2019

Several more have joined the parade of Burr-bashing, but there is hardly anyone standing up for Burr–not even himself, as he ducks away from the media on Capitol Hill in the wake of this move.