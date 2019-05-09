Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL), a GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Alabama, is publicly ripping Senate Intelligence Committee chairman Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) for his rogue subpoena of President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. The subpoena was issued by Burr in contravention of orders from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who on Tuesday declared regarding the Russia hoax: “case closed.”

“Enough is enough,” Byrne said in a statement provided exclusively to Breitbart News. Despite spending millions and countless hours on an investigation that found NOTHING, some want to keep this nonsense going. There are real issues in our country and this whole sideshow is a waste of time. Let’s move on!”

Byrne’s statement ripping the subpoena is just the latest in a long line of statements, including from Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), and several other members of Congress.

No Republicans on the Senate Intelligence Committee are publicly defending Burr or the subpoena at this stage. In fact, when asked by Breitbart News on Wednesday evening, no Republican members of the Senate Intelligence Committee would publicly support the subpoena. None of them would back Burr remaining chairman of the committee, either.

These GOP senators who are not publicly defending Burr or the subpoena include the offices include Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX), who is up for re-election in Texas in 2020; Tom Cotton (R-AR), Susan Collins (R-ME), Ben Sasse (R-NE), Roy Blunt (R-MO), Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Jim Risch (R-ID). These are all the offices of Republican members of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

In fact, while no members of his committee are publicly defending him, there are actually no Republicans anywhere in elected office defending Burr’s rogue subpoena. It remains to be seen what happens next, but McConnell has not yet replied to a request for comment on what he thinks of the matter and whether he will continue to allow Burr to serve as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.