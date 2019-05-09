Flashback: Jerry Nadler Complains About ‘Shameful, Politically-Motivated’ Contempt Vote of Eric Holder

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) complained in 2012 about the Republicans’ “shameful, politically-motivated” vote to hold then-Attorney General Eric Holder in contempt.

The Democrat-controlled House Judiciary Committee voted in favor of holding Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for refusing to hand over the unredacted Robert Mueller report and its underlying documents, which would violate federal law.

As Nadler moved to hold Barr in contempt, Nadler declared the move necessary as the country enters a “constitutional crisis.”

However, Nadler took a similar approach when House Republicans moved to hold Barack Obama’s attorney general in contempt for refusing to hand over documents relating to the Fast and Furious gun-running scandal, wherein Justice Department officials tracked thousands of guns smuggled through the border but did nothing to stop the gun-trafficking.

“Just joined the #walkout of the House chamber to protest the shameful, politically-motivated GOP vote holding AG Holder in contempt,” Rep. Nadler tweeted in 2012.

More than 100 Democrats walked out of the House chamber over the vote to hold Holder in contempt of Congress.

Just joined the #walkout of the House chamber to protest the shameful, politically-motivated GOP vote holding AG Holder in contempt — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) June 28, 2012

“What is happening here is shameful,” said Pelosi at the time.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted on Wednesday, “Ahh the irony. Political hacks gonna hack.”

Ahhh the irony. Political hacks gonna hack. https://t.co/T8xFiaivU5 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 8, 2019