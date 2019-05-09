Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden called for gun controls that already exist following the shooting at Colorado’s STEM School Highlands Ranch.

Biden was campaigning in Los Angeles Wednesday when asked about the shooting. The Guardian News quoted him saying: “The idea we don’t have universal background checks, the idea that we don’t outlaw a number of the weapons I was able to get outlawed in the crime bill, from large magazines to ‘assault weapons,’ this is crazy.”

Biden listed three gun controls in response: 1. Universal background checks 2. “Assault weapons” ban 3. “High capacity” magazine ban. The problem with his suggestion is that Colorado already had universal background checks and a ban on “high capacity” magazines. They do not have an “assault weapons” ban but such a ban would have been of no consequence, as handguns were used in the STEM School shooting.

Similar pleas for more gun control were issued Wednesday by Chelsea Handler, Alyssa Milano, Gabby Giffords, and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), although none of the pleas were coupled with calls for a specific gun control that does not yet exist.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.