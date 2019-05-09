Joe Biden Rallies Hollywood Elite: Let’s Go Take Back Our Country

In a nearly twenty-minute speech at a $2,500 to $10,000 a ticket fundraiser at the home of HBO executive James Costos, Joe Biden rallied Hollywood powerbrokers to help him defeat President Donald Trump in 2020 so he can reunite America “like it hasn’t in a long time.”

“I guarantee you if it’s me, what’s gonna happen is, we’re going to see this country come together like it hasn’t in a long time,” Joe Biden said, according to Deadline. “Because people are tired, they’re sick and tired of what’s happening. Let’s lift our heads up. Again, not a joke, remember who the hell we are. And let’s go take it back!”

Biden’s fundraiser was co-hosted by Hollywood film producer Jeffrey Katzenberg, media an technology investor Peter Chernin, ICM Partners Chris Silbermann and CAA’s Grag Gering. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt also co-hosted the event.

A Hollywood fundraiser earned Joe Biden more than $700,000. Attendees included DreamWorks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, executive and producer Peter Chernin, actor Rob Reiner and Terry Press, the president of CBS Films https://t.co/AXqjlyiBW8 pic.twitter.com/keCJs3Bmk0 — Political Party Time (@PolPartyTime) May 9, 2019

The former Vice President spoke to about 300 of some of Los Angeles most prestigious donors at the home of interior designer Michael Smith and his husband James Costos, a former ambassador to Spain under President Barack Obama. Rob Reiner, who endorsed Biden’s candidacy last month, Hollywood super-producer Byron Allen, former California Senator Barbra Boxer, actress Aubrey Plaza, and fashion icon Tom Ford were all in attendance.

Biden said that “half a dozen” people in the crowd called him to demand that he run for president.

“’You don’t have a choice: run. This is not about you,'” Biden said, paraphrasing their remarks as the crowd chuckled. “I said: ‘Thank you very much.'”