Marie Harf has left Fox News to join Democrat Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton’s presidential campaign, it was announced Wednesday.

Harf, who served as a left-leaning political commentator for Fox News Channel and co-host of Fox News Radio’s Benson and Harf, which included Guy Benson, will join the Moulton team as deputy campaign manager for policy and communications.

Before joining Fox News, Harf served as a senior communications adviser to former Secretary of State John Kerry and as a Middle East analyst for the CIA. She will now utilize that experience in her new role with Moulton, who became the twentieth presidential candidate seeking the Democratic nomination last month.

Harf also operated former President Barack Obama’s national-security strategy throughout the 2012 election.

Benson, Harf’s radio co-host at Fox News, wished her “the very best of luck” in a tweet announcing her exit Wednesday evening.

As we just announced on the air, tonight was Marie’s last show on @BensonAndHarf — she’s off to join @sethmoulton’s 2020 campaign. I wish my friend the very best of luck :) As for the future of the show…stay tuned for some exciting updates tomorrow & in the coming weeks! 🎙🇺🇸 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 9, 2019

“As we just announced on the air, tonight was Marie’s last show on @BensonAndHarf — she’s off to join @sethmoulton’s 2020 campaign. I wish my friend the very best of luck,” Benson stated.