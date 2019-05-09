Rep. Ralph Abraham: ‘What Part of No Collusion Is Hard to Understand?’

Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-LA), the GOP candidate for governor in Louisiana’s gubernatorial election this year, panned Senate Intelligence Committee chairman Sen. Richard Burr’s (R-NC) decision to issue a rogue subpoena to President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

In response to the news that Burr had subpoenaed Trump Jr., Abraham tweeted that there was no collusion, the investigation should end, and people should be focused on working together now to help Trump make the country better:

What part of NO COLLUSION is hard to understand? The US is booming under @realDonaldTrump – imagine if people quit trying to undermine him and worked with him. And let me know when the investigation for Hillary’s collusion begins…https://t.co/ioxqKyp0nt — Dr. Ralph Abraham (@DocAbraham) May 9, 2019

Abraham, who is surging in the polls in Louisiana against Democrat incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards, has consistently had Trump’s back regarding the Russia hoax:

Louisiana elected @realDonaldTrump and we're going to re-elect him. Radical calls from Louisiana Democrats to impeach OUR PRESIDENT should be condemned. I'll continue to stand with President Trump, and I hope you'll stand with me 👉https://t.co/qlQ1k1hiYD#lagov #Doc4Gov https://t.co/lqFWYuiDKM — Dr. Ralph Abraham (@DocAbraham) April 29, 2019

The #MuellerReport confirms what I've been saying from day 1: there was no collusion and this investigation was a witch hunt! I stand PROUDLY with @realDonaldTrump and our great country. @JohnBelforLA stands SILENTLY with his increasingly radical Democrat party. #lagov #Doc4Gov — Dr. Ralph Abraham (@DocAbraham) April 18, 2019

Abraham called special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe a waste of tax dollars:

I called the Mueller investigation a witch hunt & total waste of taxpayer dollars from the get-go. It’s always been political w/ Dems who can’t stand that they lost the election. You would think they would be grateful that there was no collusion but that doesn’t fit their agenda. — Rep. Ralph Abraham (@RepAbraham) April 18, 2019

And ripped the media for lying to the public about collusion, of which there was none:

There are many other examples over the years of Abraham standing with the president on this. Next week, Trump is headed to Louisiana for an event on infrastructure–interesting timing as he heads into the state as its Democrat governor is sinking in the polls and the GOP candidate is rising.