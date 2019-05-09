Rep. Ralph Abraham: ‘What Part of No Collusion Is Hard to Understand?’

Donald Trump Jr. arrives for a ribbon cutting event for a new clubhouse at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, June 11, 2018 in The Bronx borough of New York City. According to President Donald Trump's latest financial disclosures, the Trump Organization oversees 17 golf courses and clubs, generating $221 …
Drew Angerer/Getty
MATTHEW BOYLE
Washington, D.C.

Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-LA), the GOP candidate for governor in Louisiana’s gubernatorial election this year, panned Senate Intelligence Committee chairman Sen. Richard Burr’s (R-NC) decision to issue a rogue subpoena to President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

In response to the news that Burr had subpoenaed Trump Jr., Abraham tweeted that there was no collusion, the investigation should end, and people should be focused on working together now to help Trump make the country better:

Abraham, who is surging in the polls in Louisiana against Democrat incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards, has consistently had Trump’s back regarding the Russia hoax:

Abraham called special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe a waste of tax dollars:

And ripped the media for lying to the public about collusion, of which there was none:

There are many other examples over the years of Abraham standing with the president on this. Next week, Trump is headed to Louisiana for an event on infrastructure–interesting timing as he heads into the state as its Democrat governor is sinking in the polls and the GOP candidate is rising.

