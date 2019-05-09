Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz shared his thoughts on Senate Intelligence Committee chairman Sen. Richard Burr’s (R-NC) subpoena of President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, saying, “There’s no need for” it.

“The Russia investigation is over. After 2 years of Dem & media hysteria, after millions of dollars, after 2800 subpoenas, the Mueller Report found NO collusion,” Cruz said in a tweet Thursday. “There’s no need for another subpoena for @DonaldJTrumpJr.”

He added, “It’s time to move on & focus on issues Americans care about”:

The Russia investigation is over. After 2 years of Dem & media hysteria, after millions of dollars, after 2800 subpoenas, the Mueller Report found NO collusion. There’s no need for another subpoena for @DonaldJTrumpJr It’s time to move on & focus on issues Americans care about. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 9, 2019

Against orders from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who considers the Russia investigation to be “case closed,” Burr issued the subpoena on Wednesday.

As of now, no Republican member of the Senate Intelligence Committee has publicly supported Burr’s subpoena.

Cruz joins several of his Republican colleagues in ripping Burr’s subpoena of Trump Jr. Other prominent members of Congress who are disgruntled about the decision include Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), and House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA).