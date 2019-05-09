Watch Live: Rep. Liz Cheney, Kellyanne Conway Hold National Security Presser with Gold Star Moms

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and White House advisor Kellyanne Conway will host a press conference Thursday morning emphasizing why national security issues matter to Gold Star moms and wives.

House Republican Conference chairwoman Cheney, Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MO), Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), Gold Star mom Debbie Lee, gold star wives, and other members of Congress will speak on the importance of national security ahead of Mother’s Day.

The hearing is set to begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern.

