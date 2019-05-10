Sirius XM Patriot 125 host David Webb joined Fox News’ Outnumbered Friday and questioned the motives behind North Carolina GOP Sen. Richard Burr’s subpoena of President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

Questioned on why he believed Senator Burr does not consider the “case closed” as do Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans in Congress, Webb responded, “I don’t know.”

“Why doesn’t Richard Burr just come out as a Democrat,” Webb asked rhetorically. “Let’s call it what it is. If you look at his history, this is someone who clearly falls more along the liberal line than the conservative line.”

“You have a report,” Webb continued. “Maybe they should give him a copy of Mueller report for dummies to read, because it was laid out.”

“Remember what William Barr said: no collusion by Trump, any member of his campaign, or no American. That is a finite statement.”

Webb also criticized Senate intelligence staffers for their continued efforts in refusing to let the Russia investigation conclude.

“It takes a little while to read 400 pages, but apparently Senate intelligence staffers are not reading and giving the right briefs.”

Webb added, “This is politics, this is going after Trump, which Burr wants to constantly do. It’s not his first action, it’s not his last.”