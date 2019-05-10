President Donald Trump ridiculed Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Friday, describing him as Alfred E. Neuman, the cartoon icon from Mad Magazine.

“Alfred E. Neuman cannot become president of the United States,” he said when asked by Politico reporters about his thoughts on Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana who is now running for president.

Newman was first published in the magazine in 1956 and famously appeared as a write-in candidate for president on the cover.

Newman is entirely fictional, but still gets some of the protest vote in recent presidential elections.

Trump also focused on Buttigieg’s last name during a campaign rally on Wednesday, pointing out the campaign’s effort to teach supporters to say “Boot-edge-edge.”