President Donald Trump predicted Friday former Vice President Joe Biden would win the Democrat presidential primary, describing him as “Sleepy Creepy Joe.”

“Looks to me like it’s going to be SleepyCreepy Joe over Crazy Bernie,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Everyone else is fading fast!”

Trump acknowledged that Biden’s rivals were fading in the polls, as Sen. Bernie Sanders lost support after Biden announced his campaign.

Sanders support now hovers around 20 percent while Biden’s support has skyrocketed to the 40s, according to a Morning Consult tracker.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke continue to battle for third place with less than ten percent of the vote.

Trump ridiculed Biden on Wednesday for claiming that world leaders begged him to run for president.

“In fact, one of the Democrats today said that he — it’s a he, sleepy person — said that he heard from a lot of foreign leaders, and they want him to be president.”

Trump said world leaders wanted America to be weak again under leaders like Biden.

“Of course they do,” Trump said. “So they could continue to rip off the United States. Of course. I think if I heard that, I’d never vote for him.”