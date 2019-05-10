Pam Keith, a former Democrat candidate for Congress in Florida, is openly calling for women to stop having sex with conservative men.

Keith jumped to her Twitter account with the quixotic demand that women should boycott sexual relations with all conservative men:

Ladies: STOP having sex w/conservative men TOTAL COMPLETE SEX BOYCOTT. Don’t let them anywhere near you. Give them the hand and keep it moving. Get a B.O.B. But make it a rule to run, not walk, from men who want to steal your agency over yourself & your life. That’s it.

Ladies: STOP having sex w/conservative men TOTAL👏🏽COMPLETE👏🏽SEX👏🏽BOYCOTT.👏🏽 Don’t let them anywhere near you. Give them the hand and keep it moving. Get a B.O.B. But make it a rule to run, not walk, from men who want to steal your agency over yourself & your life. That’s it. — Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) May 10, 2019

Keith’s latest tweet, though, seems to be a contradiction to a 2018 interview where she earnestly said, “I’m going to be honest with you. My recommendation to women is to always tell yourself yes because there’s a lot of people out there who are going to tell you no.”

Keith bills herself as a former U.S. Navy JAG officer, an experienced litigator, and an expert on workplace law.

The Floridian made her first abortive stab at running for office in 2016, when she ran for the U.S. Senate but could not clear the Democrat primary, losing to Democrat candidate Patrick Murphy, who, in turn, lost to sitting U.S. senator and Republican Marco Rubio.

Undaunted, Keith immediately threw her hat in the ring for the 18th District congressional race in 2018. She did not win that primary, either, and was handily defeated by Democrat candidate Lauren Baer — who also lost to a Republican, Rep. Brian Mast.

But that is not all. Keith also filed a lawsuit to try and force the state to allow her to run for the 17th District, as well. Keith was trying to force the state’s Democrat Party to let her vie to replace candidate April Freeman, who died suddenly of a heart attack in the middle of the 2018 House race. The party had to pick a successor, and Keith wanted to be that candidate by hook or crook. But she had to mark that up as yet another political campaign she lost when a judge threw her case out of court.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.